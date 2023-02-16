Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.80. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 33,500 shares traded.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 120.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.