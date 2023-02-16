GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $188.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.