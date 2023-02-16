GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $188.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

