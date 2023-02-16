GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

