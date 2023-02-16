GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 26,950 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.