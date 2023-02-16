GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 36.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 64.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $338.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $529.49.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

