GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 717,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

GMS Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,999. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.93.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

