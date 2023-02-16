Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Cap of $297.04 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $297.04 million and $5.38 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $114.70 or 0.00459233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00426956 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,035.86 or 0.28279725 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.