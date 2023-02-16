Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 222,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

GROY remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.45.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

