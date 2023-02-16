Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Price Performance

GBRGR stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Wednesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

