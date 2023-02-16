Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Trading Up 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 5,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

