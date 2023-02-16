Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 30,000 shares.
Goldrich Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.
