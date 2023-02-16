Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $222.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

