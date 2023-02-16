Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Down 0%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating) shares were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 2,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

