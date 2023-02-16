GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.
GREE Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GREE (GREZF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.