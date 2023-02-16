GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

GREE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

See Also

