Grin (GRIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Grin has a market cap of $7.36 million and $1.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,613.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00413990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00091341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00670707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00546376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00174012 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.