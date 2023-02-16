Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $4.11 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,521.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00412714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00091172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00673118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00545521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00173296 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.