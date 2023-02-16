Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.