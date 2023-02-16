Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $34.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.36. 5,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $14,317,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,706,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

