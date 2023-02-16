Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.54

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.54 and last traded at $193.08, with a volume of 12597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on PAC. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
See Also
