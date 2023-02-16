Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.54

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.54 and last traded at $193.08, with a volume of 12597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAC. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

