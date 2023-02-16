GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GSE Systems by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSE Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of GVP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 88,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSE Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GVP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

GSE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.