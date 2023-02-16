Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hafnia Price Performance

Hafnia stock remained flat at $5.31 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

