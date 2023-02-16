Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 846,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,675.0 days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.