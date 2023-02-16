Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Down 2.6%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 17,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 49,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 113.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 498,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.