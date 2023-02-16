Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Down 2.6%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 17,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 49,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 113.17%.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
