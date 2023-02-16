Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

