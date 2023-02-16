HarbourVest Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

HarbourVest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises about 1.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

BE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 467,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,138. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

