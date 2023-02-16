HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $317,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,552. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.