Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given New GBX 785 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 785 ($9.53) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 925 ($11.23) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,244.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 3.7 %

HRGLY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

