Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Plans GBX 12.70 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 6.8 %

LON:HL opened at GBX 883.60 ($10.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,920.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 881.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 862.47. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,399.50 ($16.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. Numis Securities upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.81) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,102.38 ($13.38).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

