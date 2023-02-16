Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

