Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 61,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,023. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

