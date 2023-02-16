Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 61,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,023. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
Featured Stories
