Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hays Stock Performance
Hays stock remained flat at $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,767. Hays has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
Hays Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPF)
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.