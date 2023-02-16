Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Hays stock remained flat at $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,767. Hays has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

