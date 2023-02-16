HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Green Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Capstone Green Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 379.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

