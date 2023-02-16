HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $71,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $259.04 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

