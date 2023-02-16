Head to Head Analysis: HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) versus AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and AIM ImmunoTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$102.41 million N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 168.18 -$19.13 million ($0.43) -1.14

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HilleVax and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

HilleVax presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given HilleVax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech -15,598.51% -42.06% -40.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HilleVax beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.