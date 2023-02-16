Head-To-Head Survey: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) vs. Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Nkarta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for G1 Therapeutics and Nkarta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nkarta 0 1 8 0 2.89

Risk and Volatility

G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 352.32%. Nkarta has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 461.94%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nkarta is more favorable than G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nkarta has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Nkarta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $46.85 million 3.36 -$148.35 million ($3.60) -1.02 Nkarta N/A N/A -$86.07 million ($2.67) -1.96

Nkarta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G1 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -328.58% -172.97% -74.56% Nkarta N/A -28.64% -23.45%

Summary

Nkarta beats G1 Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

