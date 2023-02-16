Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.50. 12,452,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 6,411,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Hempacco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hempacco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hempacco (HPCO)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hempacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.