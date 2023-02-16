Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,043 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 655,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,923,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.5% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,004,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,880,000 after purchasing an additional 313,364 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $1,534,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

