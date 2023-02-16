Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,398 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 726.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $444.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

