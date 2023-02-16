Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEG opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.