Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 64.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,868 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,191,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $17,419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

