Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Insmed worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insmed by 650.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $875,661. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

