Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Shares of INTU opened at $421.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.80. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $530.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

