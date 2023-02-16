Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,387 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of REGENXBIO worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $971.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

