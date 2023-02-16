Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,212,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 143,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.