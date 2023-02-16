Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.50.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
