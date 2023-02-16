Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,043 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSBD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

