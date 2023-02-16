Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,903 shares of company stock worth $19,853,650. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $244.77 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

