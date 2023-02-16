Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,601 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMF. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMF stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

