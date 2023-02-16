Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

