Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25 to $5.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr or $12.773 billion to $13.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.